Tally is the easiest way to pay off your balances faster. Once you’re approved for a Tally line of credit, sit back and let our system do the hard work for you.

Tally makes it easy to stay on top of your credit cards. You scan your cards. We give you a line of credit and help manage all your payments. No late fees. No gimmicks. Just a faster way to pay your balances. And a smarter way to organize your cards.

Tally is the fastest and most convenient way to manage your credit cards. But since you’re not paying any interest or late fees, Tally won’t save you money. Of course, you still get the benefit of Tally’s late fee protection as long as you are in good standing with Tally.

Tally’s late fee protection gives you the peace of mind of autopay while helping you avoid getting hit with overdraft fees. If you’re low on funds, Tally’s credit line kicks in and ensures you are at least paying the minimum on all your cards every month. As long as you are in good standing with Tally, you’ll never pay a credit card late fee again.

Tally makes managing multiple cards a breeze. It keeps track of your due dates, minimums, and APRs to calculate the best way for you to pay your cards every month.

With Tally, it’s easy to pay down your balances faster. Tally uses your credit line to transfer your higher APR balances to your Tally credit line, potentially saving you hundreds. Apply your Tally savings to your balances and get closer to your goal!

Tally was built from the ground up with industry leading security and encryption. Keeping your data safe is our number one priority. Your data is securely transmitted using SSL, and we encrypt all data using bank-level security. We never store any bank usernames or passwords. And we never sell your data for marketing or any other purpose.

Who is Tally for? Tally is for anyone who likes their credit cards for the convenience and rewards, but dislikes the high APRs, annoying late fees, and hassle of managing multiple cards. Depending on your preferences and situation, Tally will help you figure out how to best pay your cards. Your Tally account is tailored to you.

How does Tally find me savings? When you sign up, Tally analyzes your credit cards and credit history. That allows Tally to optimize your card payments and maximize savings. Savings will vary depending on your situation. To find out how much Tally can save you, just set up Tally and let it help you find savings.

How much does Tally cost? Tally is free to download, and we don’t charge any fees to use the app. In order to get the benefits of Tally, you will need to qualify for and get the Tally credit line. Depending on your credit history, your APR (which is the same as your interest rate) will be between 7.9% - 19.9% per year. And similar to credit card APRs, it will vary with the market based on the Prime Rate. This information is accurate as of June 2017

